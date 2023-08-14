Indian Space Agency Begins Orbital Maneuvers for Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft

The Indian space agency, ISRO, has announced that it has begun the process of putting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in a circular orbit around the moon. The spacecraft has successfully achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km after precise maneuvers. The next planned operation is scheduled for August 16, 2023.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft consists of a propulsion module weighing 2,148 kg, a lander weighing 1,723.89 kg, and a rover weighing 26 kg. Once it attains the required orbit, the lander will separate from the propulsion module and attempt a soft landing near the South Pole of the moon on August 23 at 5.47 p.m.

The soft landing is a complex procedure that involves a series of meticulous maneuvers, including rough and fine braking, as the lander descends from a height of approximately 100 km above the moon’s surface. Following the successful landing, the six-wheeled rover will roll out and conduct experiments on the lunar surface for one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched into orbit on July 14, and it completed orbiting around the Earth before heading towards the moon on August 1. The spacecraft was injected into the translunar orbit after a successful perigee-firing performed by ISRO’s ISTRAC.

In addition to the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO is also preparing for the launch of its Aditya-L1 spacecraft, India’s first space-based observatory to study the Sun. The satellite has arrived at Sriharikota, India’s rocket port, and will be launched on a PSLV rocket towards the end of August or early September.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the first Lagrange point, L1, of the Sun-Earth system. This orbit offers the advantage of continuous viewing of the Sun without any occultation or eclipses. The mission is scheduled to take place a few days after ISRO’s attempt to land the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the lunar surface.