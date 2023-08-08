ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Enters Lunar Orbit, Preparing for Soft Landing

Over the weekend, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a major milestone as Chandrayaan-3 successfully entered lunar orbit, marking a significant step for India’s third lunar mission. The world was treated to the spacecraft’s first glimpse of the Moon, following its settlement into the intended lunar orbit.

On Sunday evening, Chandrayaan-3 completed a planned lunar manoeuvre, advancing closer to a 170 km x 4313 km orbit around the Moon. This manoeuvre reduced the spacecraft’s altitude at Apolune (the farthest point from the Moon) from 18,074 km to 4,313 km.

With this manoeuvre completed, ISRO now has three more moon-bound manoeuvres planned to bring the spacecraft even closer to the Moon. The next lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Once the next manoeuvre is completed, ISRO will attempt to separate the landing module, Vikram, and the rover, Pragyan, from the propulsion module. Before the separation, the integrated spacecraft must achieve a 100-kilometre circular orbit from the current elliptical orbit around the Moon. The landing module will be put in a 100 km x 30 km orbit before the tricky soft-landing on the Moon’s South pole, which is planned for August 23.

After the successful landing, the six-wheeled rover will carry out experiments on the Moon’s surface for one lunar day (which equals 14 Earth days). It is possible that the rover’s solar-powered sleep/wake-up cycle in its power system could result in a longer service time than originally planned.

Throughout the mission, Chandrayaan-3’s health will be closely monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, with support from the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Byalalu, near Bengaluru.