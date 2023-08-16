India’s Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Completes Final Lunar-Bound Manoeuvre

With only a week remaining until India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission lands on the Moon, excitement is building. The spacecraft, consisting of a propulsion module, lander (Vikram), and rover (Pragyan), has been progressing according to schedule.

On August 16, the spacecraft completed its final lunar-bound manoeuvre, achieving its intended orbit of 153km x 163km around the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has now started preparations for the separation of the lander and propulsion modules. Vikram, carrying Pragyan, will begin its separate lunar voyage from the propulsion module on August 17.

Since entering the lunar orbit, Chandrayaan-3 has been operating in an elliptical orbit, progressively reducing its farthest point from the Moon. After the latest manoeuvre, it has achieved a circular orbit. However, before the landing module separates from the propulsion module, the integrated spacecraft needs to achieve a 100-kilometre circular orbit with a farthest point (Apolune) of 100 km and closest point (Perilune) of 30 km.

Vikram will attempt a soft landing on the Moon’s South pole on August 23. The rover Pragyan will then conduct experiments on the Moon’s surface for one lunar day. The lander-rover team will need to execute complex manoeuvres to reorient the spacecraft prior to the final descent. These manoeuvres will involve guiding the spacecraft from a horizontal to a vertical orientation and reducing its velocity as it approaches the lunar surface.

During India’s previous attempt at a soft landing in 2019, the lander Vikram of the Chandrayaan-2 mission crash-landed. However, the new C3 lander for Chandrayaan-3 has been designed to be resilient to potential glitches. ISRO Chief S. Somnath expressed confidence that the lander would achieve a soft landing even if its sensors and engines encountered issues.

