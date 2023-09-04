Chances of Development for Invest 95L Increase: Potential for Tropical Storm “Lee”

The National Hurricane Center has reported an increase in the chances of development for Invest 95L, from 60% to 70% over the next 48 hours. If it continues to strengthen, Invest 95L would be named “Lee”.

Invest 95L refers to a tropical disturbance being tracked by meteorologists. The term “Invest” stands for “Investigation” and is used by the National Hurricane Center to identify weather systems that have the potential to develop into tropical cyclones.

The increase in the chances of development suggests that the conditions are becoming more favorable for Invest 95L to organize and strengthen. As a result, meteorologists are closely monitoring its progress.

If Invest 95L does indeed develop into a tropical storm, it would be named “Lee”. The naming of tropical storms and hurricanes follows a predetermined list established by the World Meteorological Organization. This helps to facilitate communication and tracking of these weather systems.

It is important to note that while the chances of development have increased, there is still some uncertainty in the forecast. Weather systems can be unpredictable, and changes in atmospheric conditions can impact their development and track. Therefore, it is crucial for those in potentially affected areas to stay informed and follow guidance from local authorities and weather officials.

