New Evidence Challenges Traditional Hunter-Gatherer Gender Roles

Recent research conducted by anthropology professor Sarah Lacy from the University of Delaware challenges the longstanding belief that men were hunters and women were gatherers in prehistoric times. Lacy and her colleague Cara Ocobock from the University of Notre Dame reviewed archaeological evidence and literature from the Paleolithic era and found little support for the notion that roles were assigned specifically to each sex. They also discovered that women were physically capable of hunting and that there were examples of equality for both sexes in ancient tools, diet, art, burials, and anatomy.

Lacy and Ocobock’s research directly contradicts the theory of “Man the Hunter,” which was first popularized in 1968 by anthropologists Richard B. Lee and Irven DeVore. The theory suggests that hunting played a crucial role in human evolution and that all hunters were male. Lacy attributes the wide acceptance of this theory to gender bias and hopes that her findings will become the default approach for future research.

The research team also explored the anatomical and physiological differences between men and women to determine if these factors prevented women from hunting. They found that while men had an advantage in activities requiring speed and power, women had an advantage in activities requiring endurance. Both sets of activities were essential to hunting in ancient times. The team also highlighted the role of estrogen, which is more prominent in women, in conferring this advantage.

This new research challenges long-held beliefs about gender roles in prehistoric societies and emphasizes the need for further exploration of the lives of early humans, particularly women. Lacy believes that the idea of flexibility and shared labor in small communities should be the default assumption when studying prehistoric societies.

