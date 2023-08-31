CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Dark Matter Interacts with Gravity in a Non-Local Way, New Study Suggests

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 31, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers at SISSA (Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati) proposes a new model for the interaction between dark matter and gravity. The study challenges traditional theories and offers new perspectives on the nature of dark matter. Dark matter is a mysterious component of the Universe that is responsible for the formation of structures and contributes to the motion of stars in galaxies.

The traditional view of gravity, as described by Isaac Newton, suggests that it acts instantaneously across space. However, the principle of locality states that objects are only directly influenced by their immediate surroundings. With the development of quantum mechanics, physicists have discovered that non-local phenomena exist and are fundamental to understanding reality.

The researchers at SISSA utilized fractional calculus, a mathematical tool first developed in the 17th century, to model the non-local interaction between dark matter and gravity. They found that this new model more accurately describes the motion of stars in small-sized galaxies compared to the standard theory of gravity.

According to the researchers, this non-locality emerges as a collective behavior of dark matter particles within a confined system. It is particularly relevant in small-sized galaxies. Understanding this phenomenon could provide valuable insights into the nature of dark matter and its interaction with gravity.

However, many questions still remain unanswered. The researchers are curious about how non-locality precisely emerges and its implications in larger structures such as galaxy clusters and gravitational lensing. They also suggest that further studies will be conducted to explore the implications of this new model in the standard model of cosmology.

Advancements in understanding the nature of dark matter are crucial for a comprehensive understanding of our Universe. This study brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of dark matter and provides a fresh perspective on its interaction with gravity.

Reference:
– “Dark Matter in Fractional Gravity. I. Astrophysical Tests on Galactic Scales” by Francesco Benetti, Andrea Lapi, Giovanni Gandolfi, Paolo Salucci, and Luigi Danese

