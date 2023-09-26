Cerabyte Introduces High-Density Ceramic Film Memory at 2023 SDC

In a recent announcement, German startup Cerabyte unveiled its remarkable ceramic film memory at the 2023 SNIA Storage Developers Conference (SDC). This innovative technology utilizes 50-100 atom thick ceramic layers to store data. Similar to QR codes, a laser or particle beam creates a data matrix, which can be read using high-resolution microscopic imaging techniques or electron beam microscopy.

CeraMemory, as the company calls it, boasts impressive durability capabilities, with the ability to retain data for over 5,000 years. Additionally, this ceramic memory is resistant to corrosive, acidic, radioactive environments, and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) disruption. It can withstand temperatures ranging from -273 degrees Celsius to 300 degrees Celsius.

A cartridge containing sheets coated with ceramic layers would house the CeraMemory, offering data rates of GB/s. Another variant called CeraTape plans to employ a 5-micron thick flexible substrate with a 10nm thick ceramic coating, providing extraordinary densities of TB/square-cm and reducing data center storage total cost of ownership (TCO) by 75%.

Cerabyte’s technology roadmap encompasses the scalability of bit sizes, ranging from 100nm to 3nm. By 2030-2035, the projected density of TB/square-cm will enable datacenter rack storage densities between 10PB and 100PB with sheets, and a staggering 1EB with CeraTape.

Interestingly, Cerabyte’s ceramic film memory is distinct from Millenniata’s M-Disc optical discs. Millenniata’s discs, which have been around for several years, also utilize ceramic materials for data storage and boast a claimed archival life of 1,000 years. However, no recent developments have been reported regarding Millenniata’s technology.

Notably, researchers at the University of Minnesota, in collaboration with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), have made significant strides in spintronic technology. Spintronics, which relies on electron spins rather than current, offers the potential for faster and more efficient data processing.

Led by Professor Jing-Ping Wang, the University of Minnesota team has developed a topological semimetal by magnetic doping, specifically using Fe, in a weak topological insulator. This sputtered Pt3Sn topological semimetal performs as a conductive semi-metal when a magnetic field is applied in the film plane, exhibiting decreased longitudinal resistance. The team’s work has been published in a Nature Communications article.

This breakthrough in materials science could enable the advancement of spin-orbit torque (SOT) devices for memory, such as MRAM, as well as spin-based processing applications. The researchers believe that this could lead to the creation of more energy-efficient and industry-compatible SOT MRAM and spin-based logic devices. Additionally, they suggest that the fabrication process for Pt3Sn is less complex compared to other topological materials and could be incorporated with conventional CMOS processing.

Overall, Cerabyte’s introduction of high-density ceramic film memory at the 2023 SDC, combined with the University of Minnesota’s developments in topological semimetals, showcases the promising future of the spin-based memory and logic device landscape.

Definitions:

– Ceramic Film Memory: Technology that utilizes thin ceramic layers to store data.

– Spintronic Devices: Devices that rely on electron spins rather than current to move and process data, offering faster and more efficient data processing.

– MRAM: Magnetic Random Access Memory, a type of non-volatile memory that retains memory states even when power is removed.

– Topological Semimetal: A material that exhibits both metallic and insulating behavior simultaneously.

– Spin-Orbit Torque (SOT) Devices: Devices that utilize the torque generated from the interaction between an electron’s spin and its orbit to manipulate magnetic states.

– CMOS Processing: Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor processing, a technology used for manufacturing integrated circuits.

Sources:

– Cerabyte: Introduction of a Cerabyte cartridge using 50-100 atom thick ceramic layers for data storage. Data rates are GB/s. Future roadmap includes CeraTape with 10nm thick ceramic layer for TB/square-cm densities, and future higher-density roadmap uses sheets.

– Researchers at the University of Minnesota in collaboration with a team at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST): Developed a topological semimetal by magnetic doping. The material exhibits decreased longitudinal resistance when a magnetic field is applied, making it a conductive semi-metal.

– Nature Communications: Publication discussing the University of Minnesota’s research on topological semimetals.

(Note: URLs have been removed)