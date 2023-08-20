Solar Eclipse Binoculars: Celestron EclipSmart 12x50mm Porro Solar Binoculars Review

With two solar eclipses coming up in North America, many people are looking for the best way to view them. One option is the Celestron EclipSmart 12x50mm Porro solar binoculars. These binoculars offer 12x magnification and have solar filters built into the 50mm objective lenses. This allows for a closer and more detailed view of the solar eclipse as it progresses.

The Celestron EclipSmart 12x50mm binoculars meet the ISO 12312-2:2015(E) international safety standard, ensuring that it is safe to view the sun through them. The binoculars feature a Porro prism optical design, which provides good contrast, clarity, and less light loss compared to roof prisms. They have a focus wheel on the top and eyecups with plenty of eye relief.

In terms of performance, the Celestron EclipSmart 12x50mm binoculars offer detailed close-ups of sunspots on the sun’s surface. There is a slight trace of color fringing around the sun’s disk, but it is not distracting. These binoculars excel at identifying sunspots and separating different areas of activity within them. The 50mm objective lenses provide a bright image of the solar disk.

One challenge with these binoculars is the difficulty of holding them stable when hand-held. The added weight makes it hard to keep them still, resulting in a wobbly and blurry image. Sitting down while using them or using a tripod adaptor can help overcome this issue. The extra magnification of the Celestron EclipSmart 12x50mm binoculars also makes it challenging to find the sun, as it appears small in the sky. However, with practice and patience, it becomes easier to locate the sun.

Overall, the Celestron EclipSmart 12x50mm Porro solar binoculars offer a closer and more detailed view of solar eclipses. They meet safety standards and provide a bright image of the sun. However, they may require some practice to hold them steady and locate the sun.