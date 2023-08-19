Celestron EclipSmart 10x25mm Roof Solar Binoculars Review

North America is currently experiencing a wave of solar eclipses, with several notable events coming up over the next few years. While solar eclipse safety glasses are often the focus of attention, there is another option for safely viewing the sun during an eclipse: solar binoculars. The Celestron EclipSmart 10x25mm roof solar binoculars provide 10x magnification and feature permanent solar filters on their objective lenses, making them a compact and convenient choice for eclipse enthusiasts.

Designed with portability in mind, the Celestron EclipSmart binoculars are lightweight and pocket-sized, making them easy to carry and wear around the neck for extended periods. They meet the ISO12312-2 safety standard, ensuring safe solar observing. The binoculars come with a simple neck strap and a small case, further adding to their convenience and travel-friendliness.

The roof prism design of the binoculars allows for a foldable design, and the soft focus wheel on top ensures easy adjustment without slipping. The left eyepiece features a diopter for calibrating to the user’s eyesight, and a central focus wheel between the two tubes allows for easy focusing. While the lack of lens caps and limited eye relief may affect the immersion and comfort of viewing, the no-frills design remains effective for tracking the progress of an eclipse.

In terms of performance, the Celestron EclipSmart binoculars offer a clear view of the sun during an eclipse, allowing for easy spotting of sunspots and following the progression of the event. The image quality, while not as bright or detailed as premium solar binoculars, surpasses that of solar eclipse glasses. The wide field of view at 57 degrees makes locating the sun relatively straightforward, a feature not commonly found in binoculars with higher magnifications.

Using the Celestron EclipSmart 10x25mm binoculars is simple, thanks to their roof prism design and lower magnification. However, locating the sun can be challenging without any context, so it is recommended to face the sun with the binoculars in front of the eyes while lifting them from the horizon. The compact size of the binoculars allows for easy handling and stable viewing during the eclipse.

Overall, the Celestron EclipSmart 10x25mm roof solar binoculars offer a convenient and affordable option for safely observing solar eclipses. While they may not provide the highest level of detail or brightness, their portability, ease of use, and reliable performance make them a worthwhile choice for eclipse enthusiasts.