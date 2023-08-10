Researchers Confirm Structure and Properties of Transition Metal-Nitrenoid Intermediate in Catalytic Reactions

Researchers at the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) have successfully confirmed the structure and properties of a transition metal-nitrenoid intermediate that forms during catalytic amination reactions. This breakthrough was achieved using X-ray photocrystallography to capture the key Rh-acylnitrenoid intermediate, shedding light on the transfer process of transition metal-nitrenoids.

Understanding intermediates in chemical reactions is crucial for improving reaction pathways and developing efficient catalysts. In the case of amination reactions, where nitrogen-based functional groups are introduced into hydrocarbon raw materials, identifying the intermediates involved is highly important. Nitrogen-containing compounds are essential in pharmaceuticals and materials science, making them highly valuable.

The key intermediate in question is a metal-acylnitrenoid species, which leads to the formation of nitrogen-containing molecules like lactams and acrylamides. These molecules are recognized as important in pharmaceuticals and bioactive natural products. The study of these intermediates has gained significant attention, with over 120 research groups worldwide contributing to the development of this field.

Studying the intermediates formed during amination reactions involving transition metal catalysts and dioxazolone reagents is challenging due to their highly reactive nature. Traditional catalytic reactions occur in solution, and the intermediates quickly react with other molecules, making them harder to study. To overcome this challenge, the researchers employed an experimental approach using X-ray photocrystallography and focused on tracking reactions in a solid-state rather than in liquid solutions.

By using a newly designed system, the researchers synthesized an isolable rhodium-dioxazolone coordination complex. Through single crystal X-ray diffraction analysis, they managed to reveal the structure and properties of the rhodium-acylnitrenoid intermediate for the first time. They also conducted further analysis to monitor the nitrenoid transfer toward an external nucleophile, shedding light on the electrophilic reactivity nature of the intermediate.

This groundbreaking research provides crucial insights into the reactivity of metal-nitrenoid intermediates in catalytic reactions. The findings are expected to contribute to the development of more reactive and selective catalysts for hydrocarbon amination reactions in various industries. The study was funded by the Institute for Basic Science.