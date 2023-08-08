Carbon Dioxide, not Water, Triggers Explosive Basaltic Volcanoes

Geoscientists have traditionally believed that water and shallow magma stored in Earth’s crust were responsible for volcanic eruptions. However, new research tools developed at Cornell University have revealed that gaseous carbon dioxide can actually trigger explosive volcanic eruptions.

A new model has been proposed, suggesting that basaltic volcanoes, commonly found within tectonic plates, are fueled by a deep magma source within the mantle, located 20 to 30 kilometers below the Earth’s surface. This research provides valuable insights into the internal structure and dynamics of our planet and has implications for improving volcanic-hazard planning.

The traditional assumption was that volcanic activity originated in the crust. However, the findings of this study indicate that magma is derived directly from the mantle, rapidly passing through the crust, driven by the separation of carbon dioxide gas from the liquid magma. This discovery overturns the previous understanding of volcanic eruptions, where water was thought to be the primary driving force. Instead, it is carbon dioxide that brings magma from the deep Earth.

A high-precision carbon dioxide densimeter, developed by Esteban Gazel and Charlotte DeVitre, was used to measure the density of microscopic carbon dioxide bubbles trapped in crystals formed during volcanic eruptions. This technique allows scientists to examine a microscopic time capsule and gain insight into the history of the magma. This new tool was successfully tested during the 2021 eruption in Las Palmas, in the Canary Islands.

The scientists also developed methods to assess the impact of laser heating on carbon-dioxide rich inclusions within the crystals and accurately quantify melt inclusion and bubble volumes. These advancements contribute to a better understanding of magma storage and volcanic behavior.

The research team analyzed volcanic deposits from the Fogo volcano in Cabo Verde and found high concentrations of carbon dioxide within the crystals. This suggests that the magma was stored deep within the Earth’s mantle, bypassing storage in the crust. The study also revealed a connection between this process and the deep mantle source that supplies these volcanoes.

Understanding magma storage is crucial for effective preparation in the face of future volcanic eruptions. By knowing where eruptions start, where magma melts, and where it is stored, scientists can develop improved plans for managing and mitigating volcanic hazards.