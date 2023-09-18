CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Lab-Based Studies Uncover Mechanism of Organic Compound Formation on Interstellar Ice

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 18, 2023
Lab-Based Studies Uncover Mechanism of Organic Compound Formation on Interstellar Ice

Researchers at Hokkaido University and The University of Tokyo have conducted laboratory experiments to gain insights into how carbon atoms diffuse on the surface of interstellar ice grains to form complex organic compounds. Their findings, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, shed light on the chemical complexity of the universe and have implications for understanding the origins of life.

Interstellar space contains a variety of organic molecules, and scientists are keen to understand how they interact and contribute to the building blocks of life. While direct observations have expanded our knowledge of these molecules, laboratory experiments are also crucial in unraveling the complex processes involved.

The researchers recreated interstellar conditions in the lab and detected carbon atoms diffusing and reacting on the surface of ice grains, leading to the formation of diatomic carbon (C2). This molecule is solid evidence for the presence of diffusing carbon atoms on interstellar ice grains. The study also revealed that diffusion could occur at temperatures above 30 Kelvin (minus 243 °C/minus 405.4 °F) and that in space, carbon atom diffusion could be activated at just 22 Kelvin (minus 251 °C/minus 419.8 °F).

According to lead author Masashi Tsuge, these findings bring a previously overlooked chemical process into the picture, showing how more complex organic molecules could be built through the addition of carbon atoms. This mechanism could occur in protoplanetary disks around stars, as well as in translucent clouds, which transition into star-forming regions. These processes may have played a role in seeding life on Earth.

This research expands our understanding of the formation of complex organic chemicals in space and highlights the various chemical reactions that contribute to carbon-based chemistry throughout the universe.

Reference:
“Surface diffusion of carbon atoms as a driver of interstellar organic chemistry” by Masashi Tsuge, Germán Molpeceres, Yuri Aikawa, and Naoki Watanabe, 14 September 2023, Nature Astronomy.
DOI: 10.1038/s41550-023-02071-0

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The European Space Agency to Build and Launch IRIS2 Satellite Constellation

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments