Scientists Search for Space Matter on Canterbury Cathedral Roof

Scientists from the University of Kent’s School of Physics and Astronomy are embarking on a unique project to search for micrometeorites on the rooftop of Canterbury Cathedral. Micrometeorites are tiny dust particles that have entered the Earth’s atmosphere from space. By collecting and studying these particles, researchers hope to gain insight into the origins of the solar system.

Traditionally, scientists have searched for cosmic dust in remote locations, such as Antarctica or ocean floors. However, the age, size, and detailed construction records of cathedrals make them an ideal location for this research. Canterbury Cathedral, founded by St. Augustine in 597 AD, offers an undisturbed site for collecting these particles.

Dr. Penny Wozniakiewicz, a leading scientist on the project, explains that the cathedral rooftops are advantageous because they allow for the collection of dust without the risk of human interference. She states, “You want the site as undisturbed as possible. The dust is coming in everywhere, but the rooftops offer an opportunity to collect the dust and not have people trampling all over it.”

Canterbury Cathedral is just the beginning of the project. The team plans to extend their research to other cathedrals, starting with Rochester Cathedral in Kent, and then exploring cathedrals across the UK. These iconic structures provide valuable insights into the past through their unique history and well-documented maintenance work.

By studying micrometeorites found on the cathedral rooftops, scientists hope to uncover clues about the formation of our solar system and the cosmic events that have shaped our planet over billions of years. This research could contribute to our understanding of the universe and shed light on the fundamental questions of our existence.

Sources:

– Physics and Astronomy – University of Kent

– Canterbury Cathedral