New Study Finds Creating Gaps in Forest Canopy Helps Hemlock Trees

A recent study published in the journal Forest Ecology and Management reveals that creating physical gaps in the forest canopy can significantly enhance the health and resilience of Eastern hemlock trees against infestation by the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid. This finding provides foresters with another valuable tool for protecting these ecologically important trees.

The study began in 2017, with researchers from North Carolina State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture selecting 105 Eastern hemlock trees located in national and state forests along the Appalachian mountain range. The scientists created small or large canopy gaps around the hemlock trees by either cutting down or killing the surrounding competing trees. By monitoring the health of the trees over several years, the researchers found that the trees in the canopy gaps exhibited substantial improvement in their overall health compared to the control group, which did not have gaps created around them.

Creating gaps in the forest canopy improves the trees’ access to vital resources such as water and nutrients, which helps them combat the adelgid infestation. Although the treatment’s effectiveness varied by region, with the southernmost sites experiencing the most significant benefits, the overall results of the study were encouraging. By enabling the trees to continue producing new growth annually, the gaps allowed the Eastern hemlocks to “outgrow” the impact of the invasive insect, at least temporarily.

The study’s authors emphasize that silviculture, the practice of managing forests, is an essential component of a comprehensive pest management strategy to safeguard the Eastern hemlocks. Silviculture not only promotes the survival of the trees but also facilitates the establishment of predators that naturally control the adelgid population, potentially reducing the need for chemical interventions.

Future research will focus on hemlock stands rather than individual trees, examining the response to canopy gaps in pure hemlock forests. By further exploring the benefits of silviculture in different forest types, this study contributes to the conservation and preservation of Eastern hemlocks in the face of the ongoing threat posed by the hemlock woolly adelgid.

