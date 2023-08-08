X1.6-Class Solar Flare Leads to a Powerful Cannibal CME

The X1.6-class solar flare that occurred on August 5 has taken a more terrifying turn. Recent reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reveal that the two powerful coronal mass ejections (CME) generated by the flare have merged. The second, faster CME has overtaken and cannibalized the first, resulting in a merged entity that is even more potent.

This merged CME poses a threat to Earth, as even a glancing blow from it can trigger a severe solar storm. The latest forecast predicts that the storm will hit the planet on August 8 and could produce G3-class storms. However, it is currently unclear whether the impact will be a direct collision or a glancing blow.

Scientists are closely monitoring the situation to gather more information and understand the condition of the cloud. A full-force strike from a solar storm can cause damage to small satellites, impact mobile networks, GPS systems, and even pose a risk to ground-based electronics and power grids due to the significant increase in magnetic potential.

Cannibal CMEs occur when faster solar eruptions overtake earlier eruptions in the same region of space, combining with charged particles to form a large combined wavefront. This triggers a powerful geomagnetic storm with a higher electromagnetic output, capable of causing significant damage to satellites and communication systems.

In addition to the current solar storm, another potential danger awaits as the sunspot AR3386 recently exploded, resulting in a powerful X1-class solar flare on August 7. This extreme ultraviolet flash caused a shortwave radio blackout on Earth. It remains uncertain whether the CME released during this flare eruption will strike the planet.

To monitor the sun and its activities, NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) was launched on December 2, 1995. It is a collaborative project between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) aiming to study the sun, its atmosphere, and its effects on the solar system. SOHO is equipped with various scientific instruments that capture images of the sun’s corona, measure velocity and magnetic fields on the sun’s surface, and observe the faint corona surrounding the sun.