Canadian Space Agency Mistakenly Posts Image of Arizona’s Barringer Meteor Crater as Tycho Crater on the Moon

The Canadian Space Agency recently created quite a stir on social media platform X when it mistakenly posted an image of Arizona’s Barringer Meteor Crater, stating it was the famous Tycho Crater on the Moon. The picture gained attention from users who noticed the presence of roads and buildings around the supposed Moon crater.

The caption accompanying the image stated that an impact crater is formed when an object like an asteroid or meteorite crashes into the surface of a larger solid object like a planet or moon. The post credited NASA as the source of the photo. However, sharp-eyed netizens quickly pointed out that the image was actually of Barringer Meteor Crater in Arizona, known for attracting tourists.

As the confusion unfolded, users responded with humorous remarks and jokes directed at the Canadian Space Agency. The image’s error was later flagged by the X community notes, providing context and clarifying that the location shown was not Tycho Crater on the Moon but Barringer Meteor Crater on Earth in Arizona.

Tycho Crater, according to NASA, is one of the most prominent craters on the Moon, measuring 85 kilometers in diameter. It appears as a bright spot in the southern highlands with rays of bright material stretching across much of the nearside. The crater formed recently enough that its beautiful rays, material ejected during the impact event, are still visible as bright streaks.

On the other hand, Barringer Crater on Earth is a well-preserved meteor impact crater located in the arid climate of the Colorado Plateau. It is approximately 50,000 years old and 150 meters deep. NASA states that the crater was formed from the impact of an iron-nickel asteroid about 46 meters across.

In summary, the Canadian Space Agency’s post mistakenly identified Arizona’s Barringer Meteor Crater as Tycho Crater on the Moon, causing humorous reactions from social media users. The actual Tycho Crater is on the Moon and is one of the most prominent craters, while Barringer Crater is located on Earth and is known for its well-preserved features.