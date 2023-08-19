Canada’s Scisat Satellite Defies Lifetime Expectations at 20 Years

Canada’s Scisat satellite has surpassed expectations by remaining operational for 20 years. The satellite, launched on August 12, is providing valuable data on the effects of human-driven climate change. Scisat’s longevity is attributed to its low fuel consumption and regular updates to its data products and instruments. The satellite also benefits from a dedicated team of staff who maintain and understand its hardware over time.

Scisat was developed and built for approximately $97 million CAD in 2003. NASA flew the satellite for free on the Pegasus rocket in exchange for Canada’s robotics contributions to the space shuttle program and the International Space Station. The small satellite, roughly the size of a queen-sized bed, uses two scientific instruments to study gases and particles in Earth’s atmosphere. It focuses on monitoring the erosion of the ozone layer that protects the planet from harmful radiation.

Scisat has made significant contributions to atmospheric research. It has identified pollutants that were not previously detected from space, such as HCFC-142b, a refrigerant gas used as a substitute for chlorofluorocarbons. The satellite also tracks atmospheric pollutants from forest fires, which have been particularly severe in Canada this year. The data from Scisat has shown a connection between more frequent and intense wildfires and the delayed recovery of the ozone layer in a warming world.

In addition to tracking pollutants, Scisat can map their distribution by altitude. Its instruments help scientists analyze chemical elements in the air by recording spectra of sunlight passing through the atmosphere. The satellite has also provided valuable data on events like the Tonga volcano eruption in 2022 and has generated over 70 high-impact papers since its launch.

While Canada has not yet developed a direct successor to Scisat, it is in the early stages of developing WildFireSat, which will be optimized for monitoring active fires and aiding first responders. The longevity of Scisat raises important discussions about the need to replace aging satellites with new missions to ensure the continuity of valuable data collection. Maintaining a diverse range of missions in space is crucial for understanding and communicating changes in the Earth system, including climate change, and ensuring public safety.