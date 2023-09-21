Using Light to Communicate: Talking to Plants

Scientists from the Sainsbury Laboratory Cambridge University (SLCU) are researching the possibility of using light as a means of communication with plants. By using light-based messaging, they aim to activate a plant’s natural defense mechanisms and improve farming practices. Early experiments in the laboratory using tobacco plants have shown that a plant’s immune response can be stimulated through light. This has led to the development of tools that allow humans to communicate with plants and vice versa.

Lead researcher Dr Alexander Jones believes that if plants can be warned of disease outbreaks or pest attacks, they can activate their defense mechanisms to prevent widespread damage. Similarly, plants can be informed about approaching extreme weather conditions, allowing them to adjust their growth patterns or conserve water. This research could lead to more efficient and sustainable farming practices and reduce the need for chemicals.

Previous work by the Cambridge researchers involved developing biosensors that use fluorescent light to visually communicate what is happening at the cellular level in plants. These biosensors provide insights into how plants respond to environmental stresses and enable plants to communicate with humans.

The team has now created a tool called Highlighter, which uses specific light conditions to activate specific genes in plants. This can trigger defense mechanisms or control other traits such as flowering or ripening. The researchers believe that this tool, along with other optogenetics techniques, has the potential to revolutionize plant biology research and improve crop improvement strategies.

The study, published in the Plos Biology journal, highlights the potential of using light as a means of communication with plants and its various applications in sustainable agriculture.

