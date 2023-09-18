The Next Green Energy Revolution: Tapping into Geologic Hydrogen for Clean Energy

Researchers at CU Boulder are embarking on a three-year project to explore the potential of extracting hydrogen from rocks as a source of clean energy. Supported by a grant from the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, the project aims to determine whether the production of hydrogen from rocks can be stimulated on a large enough scale to meet global energy demands.

When water mixes with iron-rich minerals deep within the Earth’s crust, reactions occur that can generate pockets of hydrogen gas. These deposits have the potential to provide a sustainable and clean source of energy since burning hydrogen produces no greenhouse gases, with water being the only byproduct.

The scientists will conduct experiments in the lab and hundreds of meters below the Earth’s surface to investigate ways to increase the production of hydrogen. By closely mimicking natural subsurface systems, they hope to find methods that can accelerate hydrogen-producing reactions. The team includes researchers from CU Boulder, Columbia University, Montana State University, the University of Southampton, and startup company Eden GeoPower.

While engineers have successfully produced hydrogen by splitting water molecules using solar or wind power, the growing demand for hydrogen has prompted scientists to explore the possibility of harnessing geologic hydrogen from underground deposits. Recent research suggests that there may be significant amounts of geologic hydrogen hidden beneath the Earth’s surface, with the potential to supply humanity’s liquid fuel needs for centuries.

The project will involve drilling boreholes and injecting water into iron-rich rock formations to initiate chemical reactions that produce hydrogen. The researchers will also take steps to prevent bacteria from consuming the new gas. Throughout the study, careful monitoring will be conducted to ensure that the process does not have any unintended environmental impacts.

This groundbreaking research not only has the potential to unlock a vast source of clean and sustainable energy but also aligns with the broader vision for the future of harnessing the Earth’s natural resources responsibly and ushering in a new era of sustainable energy.

Sources:

– The source article