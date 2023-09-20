CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

India’s Aditya L1 Spacecraft Equipped to Handle Solar Flares and CMEs

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 20, 2023
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has recently shared footage of its spacecraft, Parker Solar Probe, passing through a powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud. This CME is a strong expulsion from the Sun’s corona that can potentially damage satellites and spacecraft. With India’s Aditya L1 spacecraft expected to reach its destination in four months, concerns arise about the potential impact of CME on the mission.

Despite these fears, the Aditya L1 spacecraft has two advantages that might help it withstand such incidents. Firstly, it is located at a considerable distance from the Sun, unlike NASA’s Parker Solar Probe which approaches the Sun at a distance of 6.9 million kilometers. Aditya L1, on the other hand, is about 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. This spatial difference could provide a greater level of protection.

Additionally, the Aditya L1 spacecraft is equipped with special alloys and substances designed to safeguard it from space-related dangers such as extreme radiation and CME clouds. This feature ensures that the spacecraft is well-prepared to handle any potential risks associated with its proximity to the Sun.

Aditya L-1 is India’s inaugural solar mission and has recently completed its fourth Earth-bound maneuver on September 15. The collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and six other national institutes aims to study the Sun’s photosphere, chromosphere, and corona using advanced electromagnetic particle and magnetic field detectors.

With its robust design and protective measures, the Aditya L1 spacecraft is well-positioned to contribute significantly to our understanding of the Sun and its behavior. This mission represents a crucial step for India’s space exploration program, showcasing the country’s technological prowess and dedication to scientific research.

