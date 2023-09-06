A New Mode of Operation Allows Scientists to Image the Sun’s Atmosphere in Extreme Ultraviolet Wavelengths

Scientists have successfully used a new mode of operation with Solar Orbiter’s EUI camera to capture images of the Sun’s atmosphere in extreme ultraviolet wavelengths, which were previously challenging to image. This breakthrough was made possible through a last-minute modification to the camera’s safety door, known as the occulter mode of operation.

The modification involved adding a small protruding ‘thumb’ to the door, allowing it to cover the Sun’s bright disc when halfway open. This enabled the camera to capture the faint ultraviolet light emitted by the surrounding corona. The EUI team has been conducting tests with this new mode since 2021 and is now confident in its successful operation.

By utilizing this occulter mode, scientists have gained a deeper understanding of the Sun’s atmosphere. This region, located beyond the field of view of traditional EUV imagers and obscured by coronagraphs, holds valuable insights into the changing physics and magnetic structures of the Sun. The team believes that there are secrets waiting to be discovered within this little-explored area.

The significance of this development lies in the potential for future solar instruments. Previously, dedicated instruments called coronagraphs were required to capture images of the Sun’s corona. However, the EUI camera’s occulter mode allows for both imaging of the Sun and its corona within the same instrument. This opens up new possibilities for comprehensive solar observations and further scientific discoveries.

Solar Orbiter is a collaborative space mission between ESA and NASA, operated by ESA. This latest breakthrough in solar imaging has been published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Source: Beyond the disk: EUV coronagraphic observations of the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager on board Solar Orbiter by F. Auchère et al. (Astronomy & Astrophysics, volume 674, June 2023)