Phil Hopkins Named 2023 Simons Investigator: Advancing Our Understanding of the Universe

Phil Hopkins, the Ira S. Bowen Professor of Theoretical Physics, has been recognized as a 2023 Simons Investigator. The Simons Foundation grants this prestigious title to exceptional theoretical scientists engaged in long-term research on fundamental questions in their field. The award comes with a generous research support of $150,000 annually for five years.

Hopkins specializes in studying the formation of astronomical objects such as galaxies, stars, and supermassive black holes. Using computer simulations, he models the intricate interactions between various astronomical bodies, uncovering the complex feedback loops that exist within the universe. These feedback loops are essential in understanding the structures and masses of galaxies.

With the support of the Simons Investigator award, Hopkins intends to further his research by exploring the interplay of physics processes across vastly different astrophysical scales. This endeavor involves the development of innovative algorithms to simulate phenomena occurring over seconds to billions of years.

Hopkins’s work has already yielded significant findings. He has proposed a novel theory that explains how the movement of clumps of dust through gas shapes planets and stellar winds. Additionally, he has utilized new simulations to solve a longstanding mystery about our galaxy’s apparent lack of smaller satellite galaxies. Hopkins has also introduced a paradigm that enhances our comprehension of the growth of supermassive black holes.

Furthermore, recent simulations conducted by Hopkins and his colleagues have provided insights into why most stars are similar in size to our sun, the alignment of dwarf galaxies around our galaxy, and the process by which some galaxies lose their dark matter.

Phil Hopkins’s designation as a 2023 Simons Investigator reflects his outstanding contributions to theoretical physics and his dedication to unraveling the mysteries of the universe.

