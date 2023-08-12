The Dr. Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg Center for Quantum Precision Measurement Breaks Ground at Caltech

Caltech has begun construction on the Dr. Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg Center for Quantum Precision Measurement. The center aims to accelerate research and development in quantum physics and the invention of highly sensitive measurement instruments. The exploration of quantum phenomena and the advancement of fundamental research across multiple scientific disciplines will be made possible through the concepts and tools developed at the Ginsburg Center.

The center is made possible through a naming gift from Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg and a major grant from the Sherman Fairchild Foundation. The Kip Thorne Laboratories, which will be housed in the Ginsburg Center, will also receive funding from this grant. Additionally, an anonymous donor has contributed funding to establish the Institute for Fundamental Quantum Sciences, a research hub that will encompass the Ginsburg Center as well as spaces in nearby laboratories and research facilities.

The placement of these facilities in close proximity to each other aims to foster collaboration and interaction among Caltech’s diverse community of quantum researchers, including computer scientists, engineers, biologists, chemists, and physicists. This collaborative approach will facilitate faster discoveries and advancements in the field of quantum science.

The Ginsburg Center will unite researchers dedicated to precision measurement, quantum information, and gravitational wave detection. The development of quantum devices has the potential to revolutionize various industries, including agriculture, consumer electronics, energy production, medicine, and sustainability.

The center is expected to open in fall 2025 on the north side of California Boulevard at Caltech’s campus. The building will include research offices, collaborative spaces, seminar and meeting rooms with abundant natural light. Underground, the center will house experimental facilities and state-of-the-art Kip Thorne Laboratories named in honor of Kip Thorne, a Nobel laureate for his work on gravitational waves.

The construction of the Ginsburg Center underscores Caltech’s commitment to quantum science and education. The center will serve as a focal point for innovative research and collaboration, attracting the best minds in the field and fostering progress that will benefit the local community and the world at large.