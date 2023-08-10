Strange Walmart Meat Experience Goes Viral on TikTok

Just a week after a Twitter user falsely claimed to have purchased 3D printed chicken from Walmart, another internet user has gone viral for sharing a strange meat experience at the retail giant.

In a mid-July TikTok video, user Chet DeLeo (@chet_deleo) suggested that he had bought “lab grown chicken” from Walmart. DeLeo demonstrated how the raw meat could easily be peeled into strings, likening it to peeling apart Twizzlers. He questioned Walmart’s involvement in this potential lab-grown chicken and advised viewers against buying chicken from the store.

However, what DeLeo discovered was not lab-grown meat but a phenomenon experts refer to as “spaghetti meat.” This texture alteration in meat occurs as a result of the meat industry’s efforts to facilitate the rapid growth of chickens. The rapid growth rate of commercially raised chickens can cause breast muscle tissue to outgrow the oxygen supply provided by their circulatory systems, leading to the degradation of muscle fibers and the change in density and texture of the meat.

DeLeo attempted to return the chicken to Walmart to obtain a refund but was refused. In a subsequent video, he expressed his frustration at Walmart’s lack of customer support.

While some commenters supported DeLeo, many questioned why he expected a full refund without returning the chicken or package, as is generally required for returns. Others shared their own experiences with return policies.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart and DeLeo for comment.

It is essential to be cautious when sharing viral videos and ensure that the information is accurate before drawing conclusions about the product or company involved.