Massive Asteroid Crater Discovered in Australian Outback

Deep beneath the flat plains of the Australian outback, a colossal object has been discovered. An analysis conducted by scientists suggests that the object is likely a massive asteroid crater, making it the largest ever found on Earth. The structure, known as the Deniliquin Structure, exhibits magnetic anomalies that support this theory.

To gather evidence, the researchers collected core samples from the ground and magnetic data from the air. This allowed them to identify several features that are typically associated with impact structures, such as a symmetrical rippling pattern in the crust surrounding the core. These patterns were likely formed by intense magnetic forces during the impact, caused by extremely high temperatures.

Based on their geophysical data, the researchers estimate that the underground object has a minimum diameter of 273 miles, which would make it wider than the state of Utah. By comparison, the Vredefort impact structure in South Africa, previously considered the largest in the world, is approximately 186 miles wide. The researchers believe that the Deniliquin Structure is around 445 million years old and speculate that it may have caused a mass extinction event.

Australia is home to numerous craters, with the oldest ones dating back over 1 billion years. This recent discovery adds to the list of known impact structures on the continent, highlighting the geological significance of the region. Further research is needed to fully understand the history and impact of this colossal asteroid crater.

