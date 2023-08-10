Bumble Introduces New Features to Enhance Dating Experience

Dating app Bumble has announced the launch of new features for both free and Premium users. The main aim of these features, according to the app, is to promote a kinder and more curated dating experience. These updates are available to Bumble users worldwide.

One of the features introduced for all users is “Review Before You Send.” This message prompt encourages users to be more accountable and thoughtful when sending compliments. During testing, 46 percent of users chose to edit their messages after receiving this prompt. This feature is similar to Tinder’s “Are You Sure?” feature, which also urges users to reconsider potentially harmful messages before sending them.

In terms of compatibility, Bumble is rolling out a new feature that highlights a potential match’s interests at the top of their profile. This addition was inspired by the success of the Bumble and Spotify feature “Top Artists,” which allows users to see if they share music tastes with potential matches. According to Bumble’s founder and CEO, Whitney Wolfe Herd, women were twice as likely to swipe right on a profile that showcased common artists between users who connected their Spotify accounts.

Bumble also previously introduced the “Recommend to a Friend” feature, which allows users to share profiles with friends who might be interested in potential matches. This feature aligns with Bumble’s focus on compatibility and intentionality.

For Bumble Premium users, the app has enhanced the “Best Bees” feature. Using machine learning, Premium users now receive four curated and compatible profiles daily. All users can view and like one profile per week, while Premium users have the option to swipe on all of them. Premium users can also see Best Bees highlighted within Encounters and filter Best Bees within their Beeline.

Women using the Best Bees feature were 1.5 times more likely to match with their curated profiles after liking, and five times more likely to swipe right on a Best Bee.

According to Whitney Wolfe Herd, the introduction of these features addresses the community’s desire for more personalized options and offers a way for users to be more intentional with their time on the app.