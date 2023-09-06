The Discovery of Ho’oleilana: A Fossilized Remnant from the Big Bang

Astronomers recently made an astonishing discovery—an immense bubble of galaxies located approximately 820 million light-years from Earth. This cosmic bubble, named “Ho’oleilana” after a term from the Hawaiian creation chant Kumulipo, is an impressive one billion light-years wide. It exists within a network of galaxies and holds significant implications for our understanding of the origins and structure of the universe.

Ho’oleilana is believed to be a remnant of the Big Bang, originating from density ripples known as Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAOs) present in the early universe. These BAOs arose as a result of tiny fluctuations in the hot and dense sea of matter that marked the beginning of time. As the universe rapidly expanded during the Big Bang, these ripples grew and influenced the formation of major cosmic structures while shaping the distribution of galaxies.

What makes the discovery of Ho’oleilana significant is that it represents the first identification of a single structure associated with a BAO. The bubble consists of previously identified structures, including superclusters and galaxy clusters, some of which are among the largest arrangements of matter in the universe. The Bootes supercluster and the Bootes void, a vast empty space measuring 330 million light-years wide, are at the heart of Ho’oleilana.

The finding of Ho’oleilana was serendipitous since scientists were not actively searching for it. It spans the edges of the sector of the sky they were analyzing, making it a much stronger feature than expected. Its enormous diameter of one billion light-years surpasses theoretical predictions.

The discovery of Ho’oleilana has led researchers to reconsider the formation and evolution of BAOs. Its existence suggests that the BAO responsible for its creation must be closer to Earth than initially thought, potentially impacting our understanding of the expansion rate of the universe.

This cosmic bubble was detected using datasets obtained from the Cosmicflows-4 project, which compiles precise distances to galaxies. By mapping the three-dimensional structure of Ho’oleilana, astronomers have gained valuable insights into its composition and its relationship with surrounding cosmic structures. This mapping process has shed light on the elements that constitute Ho’oleilana and their significance in the overall structure of the universe.

The research on Ho’oleilana was published in The Astrophysical Journal on September 5, 2022. It adds to our understanding of the origins and development of the universe while highlighting the immense and intricate structures that exist within it.

