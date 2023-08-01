Ancient Swiss Arrowhead Made from Meteoritic Iron

A recent study of archaeological collections in the Lake Biel region of Switzerland has revealed an intriguing fact about a Bronze Age arrowhead housed in the Bern History Museum. The arrowhead, which was discovered during a 19th-century excavation of a stilt house settlement in Mörigen, is made from IAB meteoritic iron.

The settlement in Mörigen dates back to around 900-800 BC and was inhabited by people from the Urnfield culture, a late Bronze Age culture in Central Europe. It was initially discovered in 1843 when water levels in Lake Biel dropped, leading to amateur excavations and the removal of artifacts for private collections.

Realizing the importance of preserving the site, the Bernese government took action in 1873 to prohibit private excavations and commissioned a research team led by Edward Jenner and Edmund Fellberg. The team conducted a detailed survey and uncovered evidence of buildings, bridges, and numerous Bronze Age artifacts within the settlement.

In a study published in the journal Science Direct, researchers utilized advanced techniques including gamma spectrometry, X-ray fluorescence, and Muon Induced X-ray Emission (MIXE) analysis. They discovered that the arrowhead from the Mörigen settlement was made from IAB meteoritic iron.

The analysis results revealed the presence of Aluminum-26 (26Al, Al-26), a radioactive isotope only found naturally in extraterrestrial objects. Furthermore, the researchers found high concentrations of Arsenic (As) and Copper (Cu), which are not typically associated with iron meteorites.

Based on a comparison of chemical compositions, the research team suggests that the arrowhead’s material likely originated from the Kaalijarv meteorite, a known impact event that occurred around 1,500 BC in Estonia, resulting in numerous small fragments.

Interestingly, the researchers propose that the arrowhead may be indicative of a network of trade in iron meteorites in Central Europe as early as 800 BC or even earlier. These meteorites might have been traded using the same routes used for transporting Baltic amber.

This discovery sheds light on the technological and trade connections of Bronze Age societies, revealing the fascinating ways in which ancient cultures utilized and exchanged valuable resources.

Source: [Journal of Archaeological Science](https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jas.2023.105827)