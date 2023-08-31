NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications Project to Enhance Space Data Transmission

NASA is launching the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) project this fall to explore the potential of lasers in improving space data transmission. As a technology demonstration, DSOC aims to test how lasers can increase the bandwidth for transmitting complex science data and even streaming video from Mars. The project will piggyback on NASA’s Psyche mission, which is set to launch in October to explore a metal-rich asteroid.

The DSOC project will utilize a near-infrared laser transceiver to communicate with ground stations in Southern California. This will involve testing sensitive detectors, powerful laser transmitters, and innovative methods to decode signals transmitted from deep space. DSOC is designed to demonstrate 10 to 100 times the data-return capacity of current radio systems used in space.

Laser, or optical, communication has the potential to surpass the bandwidth of radio waves, which NASA has relied on for over 50 years. Near-infrared light can pack data into tighter waves, allowing ground stations to receive more data simultaneously. With an increasing number of missions headed for deep space that will produce exponentially more data, experiments like DSOC are crucial for advancing technologies that can handle these data transmissions.

The DSOC transceiver riding on the Psyche spacecraft features new technologies, including a photon-counting camera attached to a telescope. It will autonomously scan for and lock onto the high-power near-infrared laser uplink transmitted from a ground facility. The project will also demonstrate sending commands to the transceiver.

Overall, NASA’s DSOC project represents a critical step in the development of improved communications technologies for future space missions. Testing the capabilities of lasers in deep space data transmission will significantly enhance bandwidth and support NASA’s ambitions, including sending astronauts to Mars.

