A Man Diagnosed with Incurable Brain Tumour Fundraises for Experimental Treatment

Richard Orna, a 38-year-old man from Bristol, has been diagnosed with an aggressive and incurable brain tumour called glioblastoma. This type of brain tumour typically carries a prognosis of 12 to 18 months. In an effort to prolong his life and spend more time with his wife, Maja, Mr. Orna is now fundraising for immunotherapy treatment in Germany.

Immunotherapy, specifically a dendritic cell vaccine, is an experimental treatment that is not covered by Mr. Orna’s insurance. He is therefore trying to raise £250,000 through a crowdfunding page started by his sister, Sal. So far, more than £28,000 has been donated to help with his costs.

Mr. Orna has been closely monitored with three-monthly scans and has already started preliminary treatment in Cologne, Germany. He hopes to begin the immunotherapy treatment towards the end of the year. In addition to immunotherapy, Mr. Orna has also been using a Tumour Treating Fields device, which disrupts cell division in cancerous cells, resulting in cell death. This device has been covered by his workplace health insurance.

Together with his wife, Mr. Orna has started a petition to increase government funding for brain tumour research. Currently, brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet only 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this disease in the last 20 years. Brain Tumour Research, a charity dedicated to raising funds for brain tumour research, has called on the government to increase funding.

