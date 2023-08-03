CityLife

Science

Brilliant Perseid Meteor Shower to Light Up the Night Sky

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
The skies are set to dazzle next week as the annual Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak. This spectacular celestial event will see up to 100 shooting stars streak through the night sky, providing a mesmerizing display for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year when Earth passes through the debris left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle. As the tiny fragments of debris enter Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, creating bright streaks across the sky known as meteors or shooting stars. This natural phenomenon is named after the constellation Perseus, as the meteors appear to radiate from this area of the sky.

The shower will reach its peak on the night of August 12th and into the early morning hours of August 13th. This is the best time to observe the Perseids, as the dark skies and absence of moonlight will provide optimal conditions for viewing. It is recommended to find a location away from city lights for the best visibility.

To observe the meteor shower, no special equipment is needed – just your eyes. Find a comfortable spot with a clear view of the sky, and allow at least 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Look towards the northeast direction, and you may witness shooting stars at a rate of up to 100 per hour during the shower’s peak.

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most popular and reliable annual meteor showers, making it a favorite among skywatchers. So mark your calendars for the night of August 12th, and prepare to be amazed by the brilliance of nature’s very own fireworks show.

