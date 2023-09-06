The James Webb Space Telescope Captures Detailed Image of Supernova Remnant

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided a stunning image of the remnants of Supernova 1987A, a star explosion that occurred 36 years ago. The observatory’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) captured the expanding debris of the supernova in unprecedented resolution, revealing new details about this celestial event.

Supernova 1987A is the closest observed supernova since Kepler’s Supernova in 1604. It is located about 168,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud and represents the destruction of a blue supergiant star known as Sanduleak–69 202. Before it exploded, this star was estimated to have a mass 20 times that of the sun.

The JWST’s study, led by Mikako Matsuura of Cardiff University, focused on measuring the shockwave of the expanding supernova as it interacts with surrounding materials. When massive stars like blue supergiants near the end of their lives, they become unstable and release large amounts of matter. The Hubble Space Telescope has previously observed the expanding shock wave of Supernova 1987A colliding with a ring of circumstellar debris ejected by the star before it went supernova.

The JWST image reveals that the shockwave has expanded beyond the main ring, reaccelerating and creating new hot spots that may become as bright as the previously identified features. Additionally, the image shows more diffuse emission in the form of a general glow, as the blast wave excites gas around the site of the explosion.

Inside the main ring, the JWST also discovered two puzzling arcs or crescents, which could represent the outer layers of gas ejected by the supernova. These features appear at an angle, adding to the mystery of the remnant.

The JWST will continue to monitor the evolving supernova remnant and search for the neutron star at the center of the explosion, which has not been directly observed. However, indirect evidence from X-ray emission detected by NASA’s Chandra and NuSTAR X-ray observatories suggests the presence of a neutron star within one of the dust clumps at the heart of the remnant.

This groundbreaking image provides valuable insights into the aftermath of a supernova explosion and contributes to our understanding of the life cycle of stars.

