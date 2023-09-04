A Dazzling Fireball Lights Up the Mid-Atlantic Sky

A blazing fireball streaked across the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States on Sunday night, leaving hundreds of eyewitnesses in awe. The meteor, which first became visible around 9:20 p.m. local time above the Maryland town of Forest Hill, flew northwest at an astonishing speed of 36,000 miles per hour.

According to NASA, the fireball reached its peak brightness when it disintegrated 22 miles above Gnatstown, Pennsylvania. Its luminosity equalled that of a quarter Moon and captivated people across the region. Many witnesses were quick to capture the extraordinary sight on their phones and share it on social media.

The American Meteor Society received numerous reports from individuals who were fortunate enough to witness the spectacle. Videos captured on cellphones and doorbell security cameras showcased the fireball’s greenish glow and tail.

Fireballs, such as this one, are larger and brighter than standard meteors, making them more conspicuous from the ground. Just last week, another fireball was spotted dashing across the Colorado night sky. While objects causing fireballs typically do not survive their journey through Earth’s atmosphere, fragments or meteorites sometimes land on the ground.

In the case of this fireball, NASA indicated that it was likely caused by a small fragment, approximately 6 inches in diameter, originating from the asteroid belt situated between Mars and Jupiter.

Overall, the spectacular sighting left witnesses astounded and provided a memorable experience that many will cherish for a lifetime.

