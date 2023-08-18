Astronomers Capture Detailed View of NGC 6723 Globular Cluster

Astronomers using the European Southern Observatory’s Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA) have captured a detailed view of the globular cluster NGC 6723. Situated about 28,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius, NGC 6723 is a dense grouping of stars bound together by gravity.

Globular clusters like NGC 6723 appear as spherical-shaped groups of stars when viewed from Earth due to their dense nature. Despite their name, which comes from the Latin word globulus meaning small sphere, these clusters contain hundreds of thousands to millions of stars.

NGC 6723 is estimated to be nearly 13 billion years old, making it one of the oldest known globular clusters. It is also believed to be one of over 150 globular clusters within our Milky Way galaxy. These structures play a crucial role in understanding the galaxy’s formation.

In the early 20th century, globular clusters were instrumental in determining the location of our Sun within the Milky Way. American astronomer Harlow Shapley discovered that the distribution of globular clusters suggested the center of the galaxy lies at the heart of this arrangement, with the Sun residing in the suburbs.

The recent infrared image released by the ESO showcases the densely packed center of NGC 6723. This globular cluster is situated in the Sagittarius constellation, making it more visible from the Southern Hemisphere.

Globular clusters can stretch more than 100 to 200 light-years across, with hundreds of thousands or even millions of stars tightly bound together. The VISTA telescope has enabled astronomers to capture this stunning view of NGC 6723, offering valuable insights into the nature of these celestial structures.