Bridging the Gap: Refining Downslope Windstorm Modeling with New Terrain Smoothing Method

Researchers from the UK Met Office and the Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences have made significant advancements in the modeling of downslope windstorms by developing an innovative terrain-smoothing technique. This approach, outlined in a recent study published in the Journal of Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, offers improved accuracy and detail in simulating complex weather phenomena.

The study focused on conducting high-resolution simulations over Cangshan Mountain in Yunnan, China, a region known for its challenging downslope windstorms due to the intricate interaction between terrain and atmospheric conditions. Traditional modeling techniques often compromise terrain detail to ensure stable simulations, but the research team introduced a topographic smoothing method that preserves more terrain information.

Lead author Peter Sheridan explains the significance of this technique: “Our research introduces a novel method of topographic smoothing that retains a high level of terrain detail, crucial for improving the accuracy of downslope windstorm modeling.” By striking a balance between minimal and heavy smoothing, the targeted smoothing technique eliminates instabilities caused by steep gradients.

Co-author Dr. Jian Li highlights the collaboration’s value: “By preserving essential terrain details, we have achieved more realistic simulations. This work has important implications for improving our ability to understand and predict these complex weather events.”

The study showcased the enhanced level of detail achieved through targeted smoothing, including the observation of flow features that were previously absent. For example, the simulations captured rapid, narrow jets emerging from leeside channels and increased turbulence on the lee side during the windstorm, even over flat areas.

One of the key findings of the study is the ability of targeted smoothing to capture the extension of downslope windstorms over urban areas, such as the city of Dali. This innovative technique holds promise for more accurate weather predictions in regions susceptible to such events.

Overall, the research team’s terrain-smoothing technique offers a significant improvement in downslope windstorm modeling, providing meteorologists with enhanced accuracy and a better understanding of these complex weather phenomena.

[Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences]

Source:

Peter Sheridan et al, Use of Targeted Orographic Smoothing in Very High Resolution Simulations of a Downslope Windstorm and Rotor in a Sub-tropical Highland Location, Advances in Atmospheric Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s00376-023-2298-0

Citation:

Bridging the gap: New terrain smoothing method refines downslope windstorm modeling (2023, September 21) retrieved 21 September 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-bridging-gap-terrain-smoothing-method.html

Note: This article is based on the source article from Phys.org, “Bridging the gap: New terrain smoothing method refines downslope windstorm modeling.”