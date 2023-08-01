Brian May Advocates for Responsible Behavior on Earth Before Space Exploration

Brian May, the renowned guitarist of the band Queen and astrophysicist, has reiterated his belief that humans need to address issues on Earth before venturing out into space. In an interview with Sky News, May discussed his thoughts on climate change and his contributions to the book “Bennu: 3-D Anatomy of an Asteroid” by Dante Lauretta, principal investigator on NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission.

May expressed concern about the detrimental impact of human activities on the Earth. He highlighted not only climate change but also pollution and the destruction of habitats. He emphasized the need for a significant change in our philosophy towards the treatment of other species that share our planet.

In a 2019 video for the European Space Agency, May shared his “space dream” of taking humanity’s best qualities into space and behaving responsibly. He received support for this idea from astronauts who had walked on the moon.

When asked if he would like to participate in space travel, May joked about his age but expressed his fascination with observing the Earth from the International Space Station. He mentioned his preference for a more contemplative experience and expressed interest in exploring the cosmos from a distance.

In addition to his contributions to the field of astrophysics, May recently released the 40th-anniversary deluxe box set of “Star Fleet Project,” a mini-album featuring collaborations with Eddie Van Halen. May acknowledged Van Halen’s exceptional guitar skills, stating that he could never match his talent even with years of practice.

Overall, Brian May continues to advocate for responsible behavior on Earth and emphasizes the importance of addressing environmental issues before expanding into space.