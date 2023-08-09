Evidence for Breakdown of Standard Gravity at Low Acceleration Limit

A groundbreaking study conducted by professor Kyu-Hyun Chae from Sejong University has presented evidence suggesting a breakdown of standard gravity in the low acceleration limit, potentially revolutionizing our understanding of the universe.

Chae’s analysis focused on the behavior of wide binary stars, drawing data from the Gaia DR3 database, which contained information on nearly 26,500 such pairings. The analysis revealed that binary stars with low accelerations, approaching one nanometer per second squared, exhibited behavior inconsistent with general relativity and Newton’s law of gravity.

Chae’s study was motivated by his previous work on galactic rotation curves, noting similarities between wide binaries and galactic disks. He found that wide binaries with accelerations of about 0.1 nanometers per second squared had accelerations approximately 30-40% higher than predicted by existing theories.

Interestingly, accelerations exceeding 10 nanometers per second squared adhered to Newton and Einstein’s theories. However, Chae’s findings corroborate a theory proposed four decades ago by physicist Mordehai Milgrom, known as modified Newtonian dynamics (MOND), which posits an alternative explanation for the breakdown of standard gravity at lower accelerations.

Chae also highlighted a boost factor of 1.4, predicted by Milgrom and physicist Jacob Bekenstein’s alternative theory of gravity called AQUAL, which aligned with observed deviations. These deviations provide direct evidence for the breakdown of standard gravity at weak acceleration.

Another important aspect of Chae’s findings is that the dynamics of wide binaries should not be affected by the presence of dark matter, distinguishing them from galactic rotation curves. Consequently, the MOND framework appears to be the most plausible explanation for the observed breakdown of standard gravity.

These findings have significant implications, as they suggest the need for a new theory that extends general relativity to incorporate the low acceleration MOND limit. This could potentially challenge previous cosmological theories involving dark matter and dark energy.

Chae believes that further confirmation of his findings will come with the accumulation of more refined data in the future. In the meantime, the evidence presented in his study is compelling and difficult to ignore.

The study, titled “Breakdown of the Newton–Einstein Standard Gravity at Low Acceleration in Internal Dynamics of Wide Binary Stars,” was published in The Astrophysical Journal on July 24.