Neural Activity in Certain Brain Regions Connected to Social-Semantic Working Memory, Not Just Language Processing

Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have made a groundbreaking discovery about neural activity in the left ventral temporoparietal junction (vTPJ) and the lateral anterior temporal lobe (lATL) during the processing of sentences. It was previously believed that these regions were involved in general language processing. However, through fMRI experiments, the study showed that these regions are actually associated with social-semantic working memory.

This finding highlights the connection between language comprehension and social cognition, two intertwined human abilities that have historically been studied as separate domains. Both sentence processing and social tasks activate the left vTPJ and lATL, suggesting that these regions play a role in linking language comprehension with social cognition.

Previous studies had attributed the activity in these regions during language tasks to semantic and/or syntactic processing, and their activity during social tasks to the activation of social concepts. However, the Chinese Academy of Sciences study proposes a new hypothesis: that the activity in the left vTPJ and lATL during both language and social tasks is due to a common cognitive component known as social-semantic working memory.

To validate this hypothesis, the researchers conducted fMRI experiments and found that these regions responded to sentences only if they conveyed social meaning. Furthermore, they discovered that the activity in these regions persisted even after the linguistic stimuli were no longer present. The regions also showed sensitivity to the social nature of nonlinguistic stimuli.

The study’s findings challenge previous notions about the brain’s language network and provide valuable insights into the field of social neuroscience. The left vTPJ and lATL are not solely involved in language processing but also contribute to language comprehension through social-semantic working memory.

This research opens up new avenues for understanding the relationship between language and social cognition in the human brain. Further studies in this area could have implications for fields such as psychology, linguistics, and neuroscience.

Sources:

– Chinese Academy of Science (chineseacademyofscience.org)

– Nature Human Behaviour (nature.com)