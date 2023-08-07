CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Boron Nitride-Based Nanocomposites Show Surprising Properties

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 7, 2023
Boron Nitride-Based Nanocomposites Show Surprising Properties

Boron nitride, a compound that can be both soft and hard like carbon, has been found to exhibit unexpected properties when combined with different forms of the material in nanocomposites. Rice University scientists mixed hexagonal boron nitride with cubic boron nitride and discovered that the resulting nanocomposite interacted with light and heat in unique ways. The composite displayed low thermal conductivity, making it potentially useful as a heat-insulating material in electronic devices. The optical properties of the mixed material were also different from the average of the two boron nitride varieties. The composite material showed a higher quality of hexagonal boron nitride after undergoing a high-temperature treatment. The researchers are now investigating whether the treatment technique alone can improve the quality of hexagonal boron nitride or if the composite is necessary for the effect. The study opens up possibilities for tailoring boron nitride materials to have specific mechanical, thermal, electrical, and optical properties. This research could have applications in next-generation microchips, quantum devices, and other advanced technologies.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 Mission to International Space Station Rescheduled for August 21

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

TROPICS Cubesats Successful in Monitoring Tropical Storm Systems

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Scientists Make Most Precise Measurements of Mars’ Rotation

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Satellite

Amazon to Launch First Prototype Internet Satellites on Different Rocket

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Satellite

Northrop Grumman Corporation: A Leader in Defense Systems

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

AMD 3D V-Cache CPUs, The Ryzen 7 7800X3D & 5800X3D, Dominate Sales In Germany Thanks To Amazing Gaming Performance & Value

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Forza Motorsport Reveals Half of Confirmed Racing Locations

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments