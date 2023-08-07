Boron Nitride-Based Nanocomposites Show Surprising Properties

Boron nitride, a compound that can be both soft and hard like carbon, has been found to exhibit unexpected properties when combined with different forms of the material in nanocomposites. Rice University scientists mixed hexagonal boron nitride with cubic boron nitride and discovered that the resulting nanocomposite interacted with light and heat in unique ways. The composite displayed low thermal conductivity, making it potentially useful as a heat-insulating material in electronic devices. The optical properties of the mixed material were also different from the average of the two boron nitride varieties. The composite material showed a higher quality of hexagonal boron nitride after undergoing a high-temperature treatment. The researchers are now investigating whether the treatment technique alone can improve the quality of hexagonal boron nitride or if the composite is necessary for the effect. The study opens up possibilities for tailoring boron nitride materials to have specific mechanical, thermal, electrical, and optical properties. This research could have applications in next-generation microchips, quantum devices, and other advanced technologies.

Post navigation