BonFIRE: A Revolutionary Microscopy Technique for Visualizing Biological Processes

Scientists at Caltech have developed an innovative microscopy technique called BonFIRE, which combines fluorescence microscopy and vibrational microscopy to visualize biological processes at the single-molecule level. This cutting-edge approach offers unprecedented selectivity and sensitivity, allowing researchers to image molecules with vibrational contrast.

Microscopes have long been used to study living organisms, but the BonFIRE technique takes it a step further by enabling scientists to observe the very molecules that make up these organisms. By combining fluorescence microscopy, which uses fluorescent markers to image structures, and vibrational microscopy, which identifies the vibrations of atomic bonds, BonFIRE provides deep insights into biological mechanisms.

Fluorescence microscopy allows researchers to see single molecules, but lacks chemical information. Vibrational microscopy, on the other hand, provides rich chemical information but only works when a large amount of the molecule is present. BonFIRE overcomes these limitations by coupling vibrations to fluorescence, combining the strengths of both techniques.

To use BonFIRE, a sample is stained with a fluorescent dye that binds to the molecules of interest. The sample is then irradiated with infrared light to excite a specific bond in the dye. Once the bond is excited, a higher-energy pulse of light is used to induce fluorescence, enabling visualization of the molecule. By tuning the frequency of infrared light, different bonds can be selectively excited, allowing for the imaging of specific molecules or structures.

The BonFIRE technique also offers the ability to tag biomolecules with different “colors” by using isotopes of the atoms in the dye molecule. The vibrational frequencies of these bonds change with the mass of the atoms, allowing for differentiation between different biomolecules.

The researchers behind BonFIRE have built a custom microscope and optimized its components over the past three years to achieve its impressive performance. They envision it as a powerful tool for modern bioimaging, enabling a deeper understanding of biological processes and opening up new possibilities in the field of microscopy.