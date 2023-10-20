Huge Discovery: Scientists Detect Farthest and Brightest Fast Radio Burst to Date

An international team of scientists has made an astonishing discovery in the study of fast radio bursts (FRBs). They have detected a FRB, named FRB 20220610A, that is not only the farthest distance ever recorded, but also one of the brightest ever observed. It took approximately eight billion years for the FRB signal from FRB 20220610A to reach Earth in June of last year, making it around 50 percent older than the previous distance record holder.

The energy released by FRB 20220610A in just a few milliseconds is estimated to be equivalent to what our Sun produces in 30 years. This incredible brightness sets FRB 20220610A apart from the majority of FRBs previously found. In fact, it is brighter than all but one of the 55 FRBs previously detected by the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP).

Through follow-up observations conducted using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, the Australian-led team concluded that FRB 20220610A likely originated from a merging pair or trio of galaxies. This finding aligns with some theories surrounding the cause of FRBs, although other possible explanations such as supernovae and magnetar neutron stars have also been proposed.

Despite the unknown origins of FRBs, these fascinating phenomena provide researchers with an opportunity to estimate the mass of the universe. Professor Ryan Shannon, co-lead of the project, explains that the missing matter in the universe can potentially be detected using fast radio bursts: “Fast radio bursts sense this ionized material. Even in space that is nearly perfectly empty, they can ‘see’ all the electrons, and that allows us to measure how much stuff is between the galaxies.”

The discovery of FRB 20220610A also supports the theory proposed by late Australian astronomer Jean-Pierre Macquart in 2020. Macquart suggested that the mass of the universe can be estimated by studying fast radio bursts. The team’s findings align with what is known as “Macquart’s relation,” which states that the further away a fast radio burst is, the more diffuse gas it reveals between galaxies. However, not all FRBs follow this pattern, underscoring the complexity of these phenomena.

While this breakthrough in understanding FRBs pushes the boundaries of our knowledge, detecting even farther signals will require improved equipment. Scientists eagerly anticipate the completion of the Square Kilometer Array Observatory, slated to be operational in 2028, which will enable further exploration and the discovery of new FRB records.

