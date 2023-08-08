Boeing Starliner Crewed Flight Test Delayed until at least March 2024

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is facing further delays after safety issues were discovered. A Boeing official announced on Monday that problems with parachute lines and flammable tape will keep the crewed flight test grounded until at least March 2024. Removing the tape is expected to take a few weeks, but redesigned parachutes will not be ready until December.

If the parachutes pass the drop test at the end of the year, Boeing anticipates that Starliner will be able to carry two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) as early as March. However, the final launch date is dependent on factors such as the availability of an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance and an opening to dock at the space station.

This delay could pose financial challenges for Boeing, as the Starliner program already incurred a $257 million loss during the second quarter due to a previously announced launch delay for its first crewed spaceflight. The program has cost Boeing $1.4 billion so far.

During final reviews, issues with parachute lines and other problems were discovered on the capsule that was scheduled to have a test flight in July with two astronauts. These issues should have been identified earlier. Technicians are currently removing the flammable tape used to protect capsule wiring, and any tape that cannot be removed will be covered with a protective coating.

The parachute problem is of greater concern. The “soft links” on the parachute lines did not meet safety standards and were overlooked during previous tests. The parachutes are now being redesigned to address this issue. Despite the unforeseen challenges, Boeing remains optimistic about launching the Starliner in March.

Meanwhile, NASA is working with both Boeing and SpaceX to develop spacecraft for transporting astronauts to and from the ISS. SpaceX has had more success with its Crew Dragon spacecraft, completing a crewed test flight in March 2020 and preparing for its seventh operational mission. In contrast, Boeing has conducted only two Starliner flights without a crew onboard.

NASA’s goal is to have two competing crew launchers for its ISS project until its completion in 2030. The agency aims for one Boeing and one SpaceX crew flight per year.