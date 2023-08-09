Boeing’s Starliner Crewed Flight Test Delayed Until March 2024

Boeing is facing further delays and will not be able to send astronauts into space on its Starliner spacecraft anytime soon due to safety issues that have been detected. A Boeing official revealed that problems with parachute lines and flammable tape will keep the crewed flight test grounded until at least March 2024. While the removal of the tape is expected to be completed in a few weeks, redesigned parachutes will not be ready until December.

If the parachutes pass their drop test at the end of the year, Boeing has stated that the Starliner should be prepared to transport two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) as early as March. However, the exact launch date is uncertain as it depends on the availability of an Atlas V rocket and an opening to dock at the space station.

This delay poses a financial challenge for Boeing, as the Starliner program suffered a $257 million loss in the second quarter due to a previously announced launch delay for its first crewed spaceflight. The program has already cost Boeing $1.4 billion.

The Starliner’s test flight, originally scheduled for July with two astronauts, was delayed due to issues with parachute lines and other problems that were discovered during final reviews. These issues should have been identified years ago. Mark Nappi, manager for Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program, stated that technicians are currently in the process of removing flammable tape used to protect capsule wiring. Tape that cannot be removed will be covered with a protective coating.

Boeing and SpaceX have been contracted by NASA to develop spacecraft for transporting astronauts to and from the ISS. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft has seen more success, with its crew test flight taking place in March 2020. SpaceX is set to launch its seventh operational mission soon, while Boeing has only conducted two Starliner flights without a crew.

NASA’s plan is to have two competing crew launchers – one from Boeing and one from SpaceX – for its ISS project until 2030, with the goal of one crew flight from each company per year.