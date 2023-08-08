CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Boeing Aims to Fly NASA Astronauts with Starliner Capsule by March

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Boeing Aims to Fly NASA Astronauts with Starliner Capsule by March

Boeing announced on Monday that it is targeting March as the new timeline to fly NASA astronauts using its Starliner capsule. This comes after the company faced delays earlier this year due to issues with the spacecraft’s parachutes and assembly tape. In terms of readiness, Boeing Vice President and Starliner manager Mark Nappi stated that they anticipate having the spacecraft ready in early March but emphasized that it does not automatically mean a launch date will be set at that time. They are currently working with NASA, the Commercial Crew program, ULA, and the International Space Station to determine potential launch dates based on their readiness.

The primary focus for Boeing is the crew flight test of Starliner, which is intended to demonstrate its capabilities before regular spaceflights begin. The company now expects that the capsule will not carry crew until next year. They have made progress in addressing the issues, with plans to complete the replacement of the problematic tape by the end of September and conduct a parachute drop test in mid-to-late November.

According to NASA’s Commercial Crew manager Steve Stich, Starliner is 98% complete in terms of progress towards certification to carry astronauts. However, the timing of Boeing’s first operational flight will depend on the outcome of the final test flight, and it may be too early to determine if it can be fitted in by the end of next year. Starliner has proven to be a costly and behind-schedule project for Boeing, with approximately $1.5 billion in cost overruns absorbed by the company to date.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Boeing Delays Crewed Flight Test of Starliner Spacecraft Until March 2024

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Golden-Crowned Sparrows Stray from Overwintering Spot Without Familiar Flockmates

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

KaliThe Interceptor 2.0: The Latest Trail Helmet from Kali Protectives

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Satellite

Umbra Releases Highest-Resolution Commercial Satellite Image

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Multiplayer: A Collaborative Tool for Remote Workers

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Highlights of the New Products added to road.cc Recommends in July

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Understanding the Importance of ACID Properties in AI Systems

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments