Boeing Aims to Fly NASA Astronauts with Starliner Capsule by March

Boeing announced on Monday that it is targeting March as the new timeline to fly NASA astronauts using its Starliner capsule. This comes after the company faced delays earlier this year due to issues with the spacecraft’s parachutes and assembly tape. In terms of readiness, Boeing Vice President and Starliner manager Mark Nappi stated that they anticipate having the spacecraft ready in early March but emphasized that it does not automatically mean a launch date will be set at that time. They are currently working with NASA, the Commercial Crew program, ULA, and the International Space Station to determine potential launch dates based on their readiness.

The primary focus for Boeing is the crew flight test of Starliner, which is intended to demonstrate its capabilities before regular spaceflights begin. The company now expects that the capsule will not carry crew until next year. They have made progress in addressing the issues, with plans to complete the replacement of the problematic tape by the end of September and conduct a parachute drop test in mid-to-late November.

According to NASA’s Commercial Crew manager Steve Stich, Starliner is 98% complete in terms of progress towards certification to carry astronauts. However, the timing of Boeing’s first operational flight will depend on the outcome of the final test flight, and it may be too early to determine if it can be fitted in by the end of next year. Starliner has proven to be a costly and behind-schedule project for Boeing, with approximately $1.5 billion in cost overruns absorbed by the company to date.