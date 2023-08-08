Boeing Aims to Fly NASA Astronauts with Starliner Capsule by March

Boeing announced on Monday that it is striving to be prepared for the first flight of NASA astronauts with its Starliner capsule by March. This follows the company’s previous delays, including issues with the spacecraft’s parachutes and a specific type of tape used in its assembly.

During a press conference, Mark Nappi, Boeing VP and Starliner manager, stated, “Based on the current plans, we’re anticipating that we’re going to be ready with the spacecraft in early March.” However, Nappi clarified that this does not indicate a specific launch date and that discussions with NASA, Commercial Crew program, International Space Station (ISS), and United Launch Alliance (ULA) are ongoing to determine the timing of the launch.

Boeing is dedicated to conducting the crew flight test of Starliner, which will involve transporting NASA astronauts to the ISS in a final demonstration before commencing regular spaceflights. The company has experienced multiple delays this year, the most recent being attributed to parachute and tape-related issues. Consequently, it is expected that the capsule will not fly crew until next year.

Efforts are underway to resolve these problems. Boeing aims to complete the replacement of the problematic tape by the end of September and conduct a parachute drop test in mid-to-late November. Nappi stressed that the parachute work is crucial for meeting the March deadline.

NASA’s Commercial Crew manager, Steve Stich, mentioned that Starliner’s progress toward certification for carrying astronauts is at 98%. Regarding the timing of Boeing’s first operational flight, Stich deferred to the final test flight’s results and timeline.

Due to the significant delays and cost overruns during development, Boeing has absorbed approximately $1.5 billion in overrun costs to date. The Starliner project remains both costly and behind schedule for the company.