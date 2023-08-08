Boeing’s Starliner Program Aims for Crewed ISS Missions in Early 2024

Boeing has announced that its troubled Starliner program is expected to be ready for crewed missions to the International Space Station (ISS) by early 2024. The company is working to resolve two safety hazards that have caused significant delays and over $1 billion in losses.

The first safety issue involves the load capacity of Starliner’s parachutes. The fabric sections of the parachutes have a lower failure load limit than anticipated, which could pose a risk if one parachute fails. To address this problem, the parachute’s “soft links” that attach it to the capsule have been redesigned. A parachute drop test is scheduled for November, with the final parachute delivery expected in December.

The second issue relates to the flammability of protective tape used to insulate the wiring harnesses inside the Starliner vehicle. The team has removed a significant amount of the flammable tape and developed techniques to mitigate propagations in case of any accidents.

While Boeing aims to resolve these issues and prepare the vehicle for flight, it also needs to consider the ISS schedule and the availability of the United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, which will carry Starliner to orbit, before determining a launch date.

Despite the setbacks, NASA remains committed to having a second commercial partner for crewed missions to the ISS. Boeing is under a $4.3 billion contract with NASA to transport astronauts using the CST-100 Starliner. However, SpaceX is currently ahead in this area, with multiple successful crew launches to the ISS.

Boeing’s Starliner crewed test flight, originally scheduled for February and later postponed to April, suffered another delay. The test flight is crucial for certifying the Starliner spacecraft for regular crewed missions to the ISS.

Boeing faces a tight deadline as the ISS is set to retire in 2030. The company needs to ensure that enough crewed capsules reach the ISS to make the venture worthwhile.

Despite the challenges, Boeing and NASA are determined to establish multiple reliable space transportation systems and continue their partnership in space exploration.