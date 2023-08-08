Boeing’s Starliner Crewed Launch Delayed Until Early 2023

Boeing’s plans to launch its Starliner capsule with NASA astronauts on board for the first crewed mission have been further delayed. The company had initially targeted July 21 for the launch, which would send NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station (ISS). However, issues with the Starliner’s parachute system and wiring surfaced in June, leading to an indefinite delay of the Crew Flight Test (CFT).

During a recent press conference, Mark Nappi, Boeing’s Starliner vice president and program manager, announced that the spacecraft is now expected to be ready in early March. However, he emphasized that a specific launch date has not yet been determined.

Boeing’s rival, SpaceX, has already conducted several crewed missions, while the Starliner has only completed two uncrewed test missions to date. The first test, known as Orbital Flight Test, encountered problems and failed to reach the ISS as planned. The second test, OFT-2, successfully docked with the ISS and returned safely to Earth in May 2022.

The delay of the upcoming CFT mission is due to two safety concerns. Boeing found that the soft links used on Starliner’s parachutes are not as robust as initially thought, and the protective tape used to wrap the capsule’s wires is flammable. Steps are being taken to strengthen the soft links and remove the tape where possible, while exploring alternatives for more challenging areas.

Boeing expects to complete the necessary modifications by early March. However, coordination with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, ISS, and United Launch Alliance (ULA) for potential launch dates is complicated due to the busy ISS schedule and ULA’s launch pad availability.

Despite the setbacks, Boeing remains committed to the Starliner program and fulfilling its contractual obligations to NASA, which includes a minimum of seven crewed flights to the ISS.

The drop test for the modified parachutes is scheduled to take place in mid to late November to ensure their functionality and safety.

Boeing is confident in the progress made so far and looks forward to the future of the Starliner program.