Boeing’s Starliner Crewed Flight Delayed Until First Half of 2024

Boeing has announced that its Starliner spacecraft will not be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) this year as previously planned. Instead, the company is targeting the first half of 2024 for Starliner’s first crewed flight.

The delay is a result of ongoing issues identified in June, including concerns over the flammability of some tape used to protect wires on Starliner and problems with the parachute system. Boeing and NASA have been working to address these issues, with tape removal still underway and the redesigned parachute system not expected to be ready until December.

Boeing officials stated that a parachute drop test will be conducted later this year. If successful, the spacecraft should be ready for flight in March 2024, with a specific launch date yet to be determined.

According to Boeing’s Starliner program manager, half of the flammable tape has been removed, while protective coating will be applied to areas where it cannot be removed. The parachute system is also being redesigned after testing revealed broken link points, and the new link connectors still need to be integrated into an upgraded design.

Boeing remains optimistic about the upcoming mission, but acknowledges that unexpected challenges may arise. Starliner has experienced numerous problems throughout its development and testing phase, including fuel depletion during its first unmanned flight to the ISS and delays caused by valve issues.

The project has been costly for Boeing, accumulating nearly $1 billion in losses as of Q3 of last year. The company reported an additional $257 million in losses from Starliner during its Q2 2023 earnings report. Despite the setbacks, Boeing CEO David Calhoun emphasized the company’s commitment to prioritizing safety and ensuring a successful mission.

In contrast, SpaceX, Boeing’s competitor, is preparing for its seventh crewed mission to the ISS scheduled for later this month.