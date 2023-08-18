Winner of BMC Ecology and Evolution Image Competition Highlights Invasive Fungus Threat in Australia

A photo of a vibrant orange fungus growing on deadwood has won this year’s BMC Ecology and Evolution image competition. The image, captured by Cornelia Sattler from Macquarie University in Australia, showcases the striking appearance of the orange pore fungus against the darkness of the Australian rainforest. However, Sattler warns that the fungus is an invasive species that displaces other fungi and is spreading throughout the country. She emphasizes the importance of closely monitoring the fungus and its spores, which are often transported by humans, in order to protect Australia’s biodiversity.

The BMC Ecology and Evolution image competition celebrates the intersection between art and science. In addition to the overall winner, the competition also recognizes winners in four other categories: Protecting Our Planet, Plants and Fungi, Research in Action, and Paleoecology.

Roberto García-Roa from the University of Lund in Sweden won the Protecting Our Planet category with his image of beekeepers tending to a hive at a sustainable beekeeping project in Guinea. The project aims to combat deforestation by encouraging locals to cultivate their own honey.

João Araújo from the New York Botanical Garden won the Plants and Fungi category with his photo of a fungus parasitizing the fruiting body of a zombie-ant fungus, which can compel infected ants to migrate to more favorable locations.

The Research in Action category was won by Victor Huertas from James Cook University in Australia. His image shows an underwater remotely-operated vehicle being deployed in crystal-clear water at the Coral Sea Marine Park, Australia.

The Paleoecology category winner is an image depicting an embryonic dinosaur developing within an egg dating back 72 million to 66 million years ago. The image was submitted by Jordan Mallon from the Candian Museum of Nature and created by Wenyu Ren from Beijing, China.

The winning and runner-up images can be viewed in the gallery.