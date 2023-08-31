Tennessee Stargazers Can Witness the Biggest and Brightest Moon of the Year

Tennessee residents are in for a breathtaking celestial experience as they get a chance to witness the biggest and brightest moon of the year. This week’s supermoon will be the closest full moon to Earth, at a distance of approximately 222,043 miles.

If you are in Tennessee, the best time to catch a glimpse of this blue supermoon is at 8:35 p.m. CDT. The moon will rise at 6:10 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and set at 5:46 a.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 31.

This particular supermoon is the second full moon of the month, with the first one occurring earlier in August, known as the Sturgeon Moon. The name originates from the abundance of this ancient-looking fish in the Great Lakes during August many years ago.

Contrary to what one might think, a “blue moon” does not refer to the color of the moon. Rather, it occurs when two full moons are experienced in a single month. This phenomenon happens due to the moon’s 29.5-day cycle aligning perfectly. Typically, these full moons occur at the beginning and end of a month, except for February, which has less than 29 days.

Unfortunately, if you miss this blue supermoon, you will have to wait until 2037 to witness another one. Gianluca Masi, an Italian astronomer and founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, confirms that the next blue supermoon will not occur until then.

Furthermore, stargazers will also have the opportunity to observe Saturn as a radiant point located 5 degrees to the upper right of the moon at sunset in the east-southeastern sky. As the night progresses, the ringed planet will appear to orbit the moon in a clockwise direction.

Although next month’s full moon may not be a supermoon, the Harvest Moon has its own unique historical significance.

Sources:

– InTheSky.org

– Old Farmer’s Almanac

– NASA